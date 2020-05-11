15610 SPOTTED SADDLE CIR

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool garage

Beautiful 4 bed, 3 bath house has a 3 car garage. Brand new carpet and paint w/tons of upgrades and 10' plus ceilings with crown molding in several rooms.Wood like floors throughout except bedrooms and baths give this home a luxurious look. Kitchen has breakfast bar, laundry room. Combined formal livingroom,diningroom. The familyroom opens to the kitchen and has a fireplace and mantle. Ceiling fans are in all bedrooms. Kitchen features paneled maple cabinets with crown molding thru out, Nice appliances included. Fenced rear yard Extended roof over lanai leading to brick pavered patio. Swing set will stay. Close to Jacksonville International Airport, River Place Outdoor mall, Kings Bay Submarine base, Mayport Naval Station, NAS and downtown Jacksonville. Facilities & pool included