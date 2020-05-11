All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 15610 SPOTTED SADDLE CIR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
15610 SPOTTED SADDLE CIR
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15610 SPOTTED SADDLE CIR

15610 Spotted Saddle Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

15610 Spotted Saddle Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32218

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
garage
Beautiful 4 bed, 3 bath house has a 3 car garage. Brand new carpet and paint w/tons of upgrades and 10' plus ceilings with crown molding in several rooms.Wood like floors throughout except bedrooms and baths give this home a luxurious look. Kitchen has breakfast bar, laundry room. Combined formal livingroom,diningroom. The familyroom opens to the kitchen and has a fireplace and mantle. Ceiling fans are in all bedrooms. Kitchen features paneled maple cabinets with crown molding thru out, Nice appliances included. Fenced rear yard Extended roof over lanai leading to brick pavered patio. Swing set will stay. Close to Jacksonville International Airport, River Place Outdoor mall, Kings Bay Submarine base, Mayport Naval Station, NAS and downtown Jacksonville. Facilities & pool included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15610 SPOTTED SADDLE CIR have any available units?
15610 SPOTTED SADDLE CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 15610 SPOTTED SADDLE CIR have?
Some of 15610 SPOTTED SADDLE CIR's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15610 SPOTTED SADDLE CIR currently offering any rent specials?
15610 SPOTTED SADDLE CIR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15610 SPOTTED SADDLE CIR pet-friendly?
No, 15610 SPOTTED SADDLE CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 15610 SPOTTED SADDLE CIR offer parking?
Yes, 15610 SPOTTED SADDLE CIR does offer parking.
Does 15610 SPOTTED SADDLE CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15610 SPOTTED SADDLE CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15610 SPOTTED SADDLE CIR have a pool?
Yes, 15610 SPOTTED SADDLE CIR has a pool.
Does 15610 SPOTTED SADDLE CIR have accessible units?
No, 15610 SPOTTED SADDLE CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 15610 SPOTTED SADDLE CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 15610 SPOTTED SADDLE CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Citigate
8451 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Place at Capper Landing
10535 Lem Turner Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Alaqua
13490 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Sonoma Southside
7740 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Cypress Landing
4813 Moncrief Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32209
Arium Deerwood
9803 Creekfront Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Ocean Blue
2701 Mayport Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32233

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia