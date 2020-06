Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Updated home in Fort Caroline area! Corner lot, fenced yard, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops. Stone fireplace with mantle. Large screen porch. Wood laminate and tile floors throughout much of the home. Large shed. Convenient to Mayport Navy Station, downtown, and St Johns Town Center. This lovely home will be available for occupancy July 1st. ** No pets **