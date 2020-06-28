All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1546 W 36th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1546 W 36th St
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM

1546 W 36th St

1546 West 36th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Moncrief Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1546 West 36th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Moncrief Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Beautiful Brick 4 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom house - Property Id: 149592

Brick home on a quiet neighborhood street. Spacious kitchen. New Windows throughout, newer air conditioning, newer roof, hardwood laminate floors, tiled wet areas. $40 Application Fee per adult. Close to Downtown Jax and the St. Johns River! Must pass Background/Credit check and provide income Verification with a NET INCOME OF 3 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT AMOUNT. Rent: $900 and Security Deposit: $900. 12 Month Lease. No Short Term Leases. Tenant pays all Utilities.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/149592p
Property Id 149592

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5109396)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1546 W 36th St have any available units?
1546 W 36th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1546 W 36th St currently offering any rent specials?
1546 W 36th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1546 W 36th St pet-friendly?
No, 1546 W 36th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1546 W 36th St offer parking?
No, 1546 W 36th St does not offer parking.
Does 1546 W 36th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1546 W 36th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1546 W 36th St have a pool?
No, 1546 W 36th St does not have a pool.
Does 1546 W 36th St have accessible units?
No, 1546 W 36th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1546 W 36th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1546 W 36th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1546 W 36th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1546 W 36th St has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gran Bay Apartment Homes
13444 Gran Bay Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Timberwalk at Mandarin
10263 Whispering Forest Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
SOBA APARTMENTS
1444 Home Street
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Cross Creek
1441 Manotak Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Broadstone River House
1655 Prudential Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Antlers
8433 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Coquina Bay Apartments
3709 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
The Jaxon
4450 Tropea Way
Jacksonville, FL 32246

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia