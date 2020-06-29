All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated February 29 2020 at 12:19 AM

1537 BISCAYNE BAY DR

1537 Biscayne Bay Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1537 Biscayne Bay Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Turtle Creek

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Nice 3 bedroom, 2,5 bath townhome, on large lake, eat-in style kitchen with breakfast bar. Large great room and bedrooms with cathedral ceiling. 1 car garage with covered patio. This end unit townhome has been freshly painted and new laminate flooring. No carpet inside and laundry room upstairs. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Lawn maintained by HOA. 5 minutes from Rivercity shopping center Super regional shopping center strategically located at the interchange of I-95 and Airport Road, just north of I-295 The largest shopping complex in the north Jacksonville market Diverse mix of national and small

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1537 BISCAYNE BAY DR have any available units?
1537 BISCAYNE BAY DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1537 BISCAYNE BAY DR have?
Some of 1537 BISCAYNE BAY DR's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1537 BISCAYNE BAY DR currently offering any rent specials?
1537 BISCAYNE BAY DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1537 BISCAYNE BAY DR pet-friendly?
No, 1537 BISCAYNE BAY DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1537 BISCAYNE BAY DR offer parking?
Yes, 1537 BISCAYNE BAY DR offers parking.
Does 1537 BISCAYNE BAY DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1537 BISCAYNE BAY DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1537 BISCAYNE BAY DR have a pool?
Yes, 1537 BISCAYNE BAY DR has a pool.
Does 1537 BISCAYNE BAY DR have accessible units?
No, 1537 BISCAYNE BAY DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1537 BISCAYNE BAY DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 1537 BISCAYNE BAY DR does not have units with dishwashers.

