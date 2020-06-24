All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1530 El Prado Rd #1

1530 El Prado Rd 1 · No Longer Available
Location

1530 El Prado Rd 1, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Hogan

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
online portal
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
online portal
pet friendly
Nice ground floor condo with water views! - **AVAILABLE NOW**

Beautifully condo off Beach Blvd in the gated community of Southbrook Condominiums! This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom is about 725 sq. ft. and located on the 1st floor. Tile floors throughout! Enjoy beautiful water and nature preserve views from your screened in patio!

This unit is a must see! Call today to schedule a showing!

Pets are welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.

$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 12 month lease.

Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.

*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*

(RLNE2952507)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1530 El Prado Rd #1 have any available units?
1530 El Prado Rd #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1530 El Prado Rd #1 have?
Some of 1530 El Prado Rd #1's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1530 El Prado Rd #1 currently offering any rent specials?
1530 El Prado Rd #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1530 El Prado Rd #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1530 El Prado Rd #1 is pet friendly.
Does 1530 El Prado Rd #1 offer parking?
No, 1530 El Prado Rd #1 does not offer parking.
Does 1530 El Prado Rd #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1530 El Prado Rd #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1530 El Prado Rd #1 have a pool?
Yes, 1530 El Prado Rd #1 has a pool.
Does 1530 El Prado Rd #1 have accessible units?
No, 1530 El Prado Rd #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1530 El Prado Rd #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1530 El Prado Rd #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
