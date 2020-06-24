1530 El Prado Rd #1

Amenities

Nice ground floor condo with water views! - **AVAILABLE NOW**



Beautifully condo off Beach Blvd in the gated community of Southbrook Condominiums! This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom is about 725 sq. ft. and located on the 1st floor. Tile floors throughout! Enjoy beautiful water and nature preserve views from your screened in patio!



This unit is a must see! Call today to schedule a showing!



Pets are welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.



$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 12 month lease.



Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.



Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.



*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*



