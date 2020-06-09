All apartments in Jacksonville
1529 Pershing Rd.

1529 Pershing Road · No Longer Available
Location

1529 Pershing Road, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Avondale

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Avondale Brick Beauty for Rent! - Avondale brick beauty for rent! 1529 Pershing Rd. Avondale (32205)

Two bedroom, one bath with bonus room off living room. Gorgeous hardwood floors, detached garage, updated kitchen and bathroom, indoor laundry and nice sized yard!

Don't miss out this one won't last l!!!

Base Rent..........................$ 1300.00
Deposit ..............................$ 1300.00
Electric/Water/Sewer...Jea

Separate Living Room & Dining Room Den - Hardwood Floors Non-Functional Fireplace - Ch&A Stackable Washer / Dryer Hookup Detached 1 Car Garage - Off Street Parking - Upcoming

Left On Atlantic Blvd - To I-95 N - To I-10 West To Us 17 South - Left On Park St - Right On Pershing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5591800)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1529 Pershing Rd. have any available units?
1529 Pershing Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1529 Pershing Rd. have?
Some of 1529 Pershing Rd.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1529 Pershing Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
1529 Pershing Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1529 Pershing Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 1529 Pershing Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1529 Pershing Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 1529 Pershing Rd. offers parking.
Does 1529 Pershing Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1529 Pershing Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1529 Pershing Rd. have a pool?
No, 1529 Pershing Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 1529 Pershing Rd. have accessible units?
No, 1529 Pershing Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 1529 Pershing Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1529 Pershing Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.

