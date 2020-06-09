Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Avondale Brick Beauty for Rent! - Avondale brick beauty for rent! 1529 Pershing Rd. Avondale (32205)



Two bedroom, one bath with bonus room off living room. Gorgeous hardwood floors, detached garage, updated kitchen and bathroom, indoor laundry and nice sized yard!



Don't miss out this one won't last l!!!



Base Rent..........................$ 1300.00

Deposit ..............................$ 1300.00

Electric/Water/Sewer...Jea



Separate Living Room & Dining Room Den - Hardwood Floors Non-Functional Fireplace - Ch&A Stackable Washer / Dryer Hookup Detached 1 Car Garage - Off Street Parking - Upcoming



Left On Atlantic Blvd - To I-95 N - To I-10 West To Us 17 South - Left On Park St - Right On Pershing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5591800)