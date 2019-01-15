Amenities
S RE INVESTMENTS LLC 1517 E 24TH ST - Property Id: 107591
CALL (954)945-0566 EASY TO QUALIFY!!!
Charming recently renovated 2/1 home
New kitchen includes tile backsplash, , new cabinets and countertop.
We ask for First month plus deposit $700.00
PETS are welcome
Pet Deposit $150 per pet (nonrefundable).
Pet Rent $25 per pet monthly (no more than 2 pets allowed).
Tenant pays for all utilities.
Tenant responsible for front/back yard lawn.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/107591p
Property Id 107591
(RLNE5147274)