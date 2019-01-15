All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1517 E 24TH ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1517 E 24TH ST
Last updated September 21 2019 at 10:06 AM

1517 E 24TH ST

1517 East 24th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1517 East 24th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Longbranch

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
S RE INVESTMENTS LLC 1517 E 24TH ST - Property Id: 107591

CALL (954)945-0566 EASY TO QUALIFY!!!
Charming recently renovated 2/1 home
New kitchen includes tile backsplash, , new cabinets and countertop.
We ask for First month plus deposit $700.00
PETS are welcome
Pet Deposit $150 per pet (nonrefundable).
Pet Rent $25 per pet monthly (no more than 2 pets allowed).
Tenant pays for all utilities.
Tenant responsible for front/back yard lawn.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/107591p
Property Id 107591

(RLNE5147274)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1517 E 24TH ST have any available units?
1517 E 24TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1517 E 24TH ST have?
Some of 1517 E 24TH ST's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1517 E 24TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
1517 E 24TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1517 E 24TH ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 1517 E 24TH ST is pet friendly.
Does 1517 E 24TH ST offer parking?
No, 1517 E 24TH ST does not offer parking.
Does 1517 E 24TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1517 E 24TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1517 E 24TH ST have a pool?
No, 1517 E 24TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 1517 E 24TH ST have accessible units?
No, 1517 E 24TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1517 E 24TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1517 E 24TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palm Trace
6870 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Arelia James Island
10880 Angelfish Way
Jacksonville, FL 32256
San Marco Village
2166 Dunsford Ter
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Hacienda Club
8685 Baymeadows Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Sur at Southside Quarter
7385 Park Village Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Galleria Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Ocean Blue
2701 Mayport Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32233
The Jaxon
4450 Tropea Way
Jacksonville, FL 32246

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia