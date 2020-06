Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

AVONDALE APARTMENT (1ST FLOOR) FOR RENT. From 5 Points, West on Park to Mc Duff. Turn Left to sign. Two bedroom, two bath, sun room, kitchen (R,R), hardwood floors, central heat and air, wood burning fireplace, washer and dryer, private fenced side yard, dedicated off street parking, good closet space, ceiling fans, WATER/SEWER, YARD MAINTENANCE, AND TRASH FEE INCLUDED IN RENT, approximately 1700 square feet, no pets, one year lease, no smoking. [OV bk] available now