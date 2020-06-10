15036 Durbin Cove Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Like new 4 bedroom 2 bath home near the new Durbin Towncenter. ( 4 th bedroom doesn't conform) Tile floors. French doors Kitchen has Granite countertops Stainless appliances with double oven, tile backsplash and large food prep island with breakfast bar. Master has walk in closet and his and her sinks walk in shower. home has formal dining room with separate living/dining/kitchen area. Screened in back patio overlooks fenced in back yard with pond view. Washer and Dryer left as a courtesy item.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,195, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,195, Available 7/10/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.