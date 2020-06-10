All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 15036 Durbin Cove Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
15036 Durbin Cove Way
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:14 AM

15036 Durbin Cove Way

15036 Durbin Cove Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

15036 Durbin Cove Way, Jacksonville, FL 32259

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Like new 4 bedroom 2 bath home near the new Durbin Towncenter. ( 4 th bedroom doesn't conform) Tile floors. French doors Kitchen has Granite countertops Stainless appliances with double oven, tile backsplash and large food prep island with breakfast bar. Master has walk in closet and his and her sinks walk in shower. home has formal dining room with separate living/dining/kitchen area. Screened in back patio overlooks fenced in back yard with pond view. Washer and Dryer left as a courtesy item.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,195, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,195, Available 7/10/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15036 Durbin Cove Way have any available units?
15036 Durbin Cove Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 15036 Durbin Cove Way have?
Some of 15036 Durbin Cove Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15036 Durbin Cove Way currently offering any rent specials?
15036 Durbin Cove Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15036 Durbin Cove Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 15036 Durbin Cove Way is pet friendly.
Does 15036 Durbin Cove Way offer parking?
No, 15036 Durbin Cove Way does not offer parking.
Does 15036 Durbin Cove Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15036 Durbin Cove Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15036 Durbin Cove Way have a pool?
No, 15036 Durbin Cove Way does not have a pool.
Does 15036 Durbin Cove Way have accessible units?
No, 15036 Durbin Cove Way does not have accessible units.
Does 15036 Durbin Cove Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 15036 Durbin Cove Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Volaris West Kernan
12517 Beach Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The Links at Windsor Parke
13700 Sutton Park Dr N
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
The Club At Danforth
3701 Danforth Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Cypress Landing
4813 Moncrief Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32209
Townsend Apartments
3450 Townsend Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Coventry Park Apartments
6650 Corporate Center Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Crescent Ridge
2001 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia