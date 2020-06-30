All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 14923 Bartram Village Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
14923 Bartram Village Lane
Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:36 AM

14923 Bartram Village Lane

14923 Bartram Village Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

14923 Bartram Village Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
pool
racquetball court
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
pool
racquetball court
tennis court
volleyball court
Beautiful End Unit in Bartram Creek - 2/2.5 - Large 2 Bedroom in Bartram Creek - Black 30'' self clean stove, dishwasher, microwave/hood combo, garbage disposal, 42'' kitchen cabinets, recessed lighting, double sinks in master bath. The HOA maintains the exterior of the home and all lawn maintenance. You also have access to the Bartram Springs Amenities Center. The Amenities Center has 3 pool; including a heated pool, gym, tennis - basketball - racketball courts, soccer/football fields and volleyball.
Go to www.rentwithsunstate.com for more information
Call to schedule a showing. 407-960-1714

(RLNE5556836)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14923 Bartram Village Lane have any available units?
14923 Bartram Village Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 14923 Bartram Village Lane have?
Some of 14923 Bartram Village Lane's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14923 Bartram Village Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14923 Bartram Village Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14923 Bartram Village Lane pet-friendly?
No, 14923 Bartram Village Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 14923 Bartram Village Lane offer parking?
No, 14923 Bartram Village Lane does not offer parking.
Does 14923 Bartram Village Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14923 Bartram Village Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14923 Bartram Village Lane have a pool?
Yes, 14923 Bartram Village Lane has a pool.
Does 14923 Bartram Village Lane have accessible units?
No, 14923 Bartram Village Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14923 Bartram Village Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14923 Bartram Village Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Beach on Kernan
12193 Kernan Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Bainbridge Town Center East
5000 Kernan Boulevard South
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Beach Villas
11555 Beach Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Summerwind Apartments
5262 Timuquana Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Canyon Square
8030 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
The Retreat At St Johns
12310 Seacrest Ln
Jacksonville, FL 32224
La Palma
5522 Playa Way #1
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Ocean Blue
2701 Mayport Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32233

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia