14923 Bartram Village Lane

Beautiful End Unit in Bartram Creek - 2/2.5 - Large 2 Bedroom in Bartram Creek - Black 30'' self clean stove, dishwasher, microwave/hood combo, garbage disposal, 42'' kitchen cabinets, recessed lighting, double sinks in master bath. The HOA maintains the exterior of the home and all lawn maintenance. You also have access to the Bartram Springs Amenities Center. The Amenities Center has 3 pool; including a heated pool, gym, tennis - basketball - racketball courts, soccer/football fields and volleyball.
