Jacksonville, FL
14922 DURBIN COVE WAY
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:35 PM

14922 DURBIN COVE WAY

14922 Durbin Cove Way · No Longer Available
Location

14922 Durbin Cove Way, Jacksonville, FL 32259

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
playground
pool
**AVAILABLE MAY 19th, 2020**This 3 bedroom, 2 bath with den home is an absolutely must see! With almost 1,700 sq. ft., great sized yard and lake view you do not want to pass on this beauty! The common areas have nice plank wood like tile flooring. The bedrooms all have carpeting. Great open floorplan! Kitchen is absolutely stunning with white 42' cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops! Master bathroom has a nice garden tub, walk-in shower and dual sinks! Lawncare is tenants responsibility. Full size washer/dryer included.Bartram Creek is a newer community located off Racetrack Rd just minutes from US-1 and I-95! Enjoy the great amenities that Bartram Park has to offer -- beautiful clubhouse, swimming pool and playground!One pet is welcomed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14922 DURBIN COVE WAY have any available units?
14922 DURBIN COVE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 14922 DURBIN COVE WAY have?
Some of 14922 DURBIN COVE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14922 DURBIN COVE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
14922 DURBIN COVE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14922 DURBIN COVE WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 14922 DURBIN COVE WAY is pet friendly.
Does 14922 DURBIN COVE WAY offer parking?
No, 14922 DURBIN COVE WAY does not offer parking.
Does 14922 DURBIN COVE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14922 DURBIN COVE WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14922 DURBIN COVE WAY have a pool?
Yes, 14922 DURBIN COVE WAY has a pool.
Does 14922 DURBIN COVE WAY have accessible units?
No, 14922 DURBIN COVE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 14922 DURBIN COVE WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 14922 DURBIN COVE WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
