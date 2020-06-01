14922 DURBIN COVE WAY

Amenities

**AVAILABLE MAY 19th, 2020**This 3 bedroom, 2 bath with den home is an absolutely must see! With almost 1,700 sq. ft., great sized yard and lake view you do not want to pass on this beauty! The common areas have nice plank wood like tile flooring. The bedrooms all have carpeting. Great open floorplan! Kitchen is absolutely stunning with white 42' cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops! Master bathroom has a nice garden tub, walk-in shower and dual sinks! Lawncare is tenants responsibility. Full size washer/dryer included.Bartram Creek is a newer community located off Racetrack Rd just minutes from US-1 and I-95! Enjoy the great amenities that Bartram Park has to offer -- beautiful clubhouse, swimming pool and playground!One pet is welcomed.