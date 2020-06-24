14912 BARTRAM VILLAGE LN

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

This lovely one car garage town home that looks out onto the water is nesteled in with the single family homes of Bartram Springs. This owner will enjoy the awesome amenities which include 2 large pools, one is heated and the other has a water slide. : See yourself coming home to this wonderful Bartram Springs area. Relax on your back enclosed patio, watching the sun go down. Grab some cook out food and barbeque at the Community Club House. The kids can jump in the pools this Summer while you take Zumba lessons and workout, play tennis or ride bikes. Looking for a home with all the bells and whistles of high CDD communities w/out the expense, this is the place! Isn't it time you got outside and played? Pets allowed w/restrictions, non-refundable $250 pet fee per pet.