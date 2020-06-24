All apartments in Jacksonville
14912 BARTRAM VILLAGE LN
14912 BARTRAM VILLAGE LN

14912 Bartram Village Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14912 Bartram Village Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
This lovely one car garage town home that looks out onto the water is nesteled in with the single family homes of Bartram Springs. This owner will enjoy the awesome amenities which include 2 large pools, one is heated and the other has a water slide. : See yourself coming home to this wonderful Bartram Springs area. Relax on your back enclosed patio, watching the sun go down. Grab some cook out food and barbeque at the Community Club House. The kids can jump in the pools this Summer while you take Zumba lessons and workout, play tennis or ride bikes. Looking for a home with all the bells and whistles of high CDD communities w/out the expense, this is the place! Isn't it time you got outside and played? Pets allowed w/restrictions, non-refundable $250 pet fee per pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 250
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14912 BARTRAM VILLAGE LN have any available units?
14912 BARTRAM VILLAGE LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 14912 BARTRAM VILLAGE LN have?
Some of 14912 BARTRAM VILLAGE LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14912 BARTRAM VILLAGE LN currently offering any rent specials?
14912 BARTRAM VILLAGE LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14912 BARTRAM VILLAGE LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 14912 BARTRAM VILLAGE LN is pet friendly.
Does 14912 BARTRAM VILLAGE LN offer parking?
Yes, 14912 BARTRAM VILLAGE LN offers parking.
Does 14912 BARTRAM VILLAGE LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14912 BARTRAM VILLAGE LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14912 BARTRAM VILLAGE LN have a pool?
Yes, 14912 BARTRAM VILLAGE LN has a pool.
Does 14912 BARTRAM VILLAGE LN have accessible units?
No, 14912 BARTRAM VILLAGE LN does not have accessible units.
Does 14912 BARTRAM VILLAGE LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14912 BARTRAM VILLAGE LN has units with dishwashers.
