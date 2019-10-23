All apartments in Jacksonville
1480 Mitchell St Fl 32209
Last updated May 10 2019 at 10:55 AM

1480 Mitchell St Fl 32209

1480 Mitchell St · No Longer Available
Location

1480 Mitchell St, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Moncrief Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NAXOS CAPITAL H2 LLC - Property Id: 120746

CALL TODAY (954)945-0566 EASY TO QUALIFY!!!
This CUTE home has been renovated. Tenants pays utilities and take care of lawn. We ask First month $750 and Deposit $750. PETS ARE WELCOME $150 NON REFUNDABLE PLUS $25 MONTHLY PER PET (2 MAX)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/120746
Property Id 120746

(RLNE4882163)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1480 Mitchell St Fl 32209 have any available units?
1480 Mitchell St Fl 32209 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1480 Mitchell St Fl 32209 have?
Some of 1480 Mitchell St Fl 32209's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1480 Mitchell St Fl 32209 currently offering any rent specials?
1480 Mitchell St Fl 32209 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1480 Mitchell St Fl 32209 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1480 Mitchell St Fl 32209 is pet friendly.
Does 1480 Mitchell St Fl 32209 offer parking?
No, 1480 Mitchell St Fl 32209 does not offer parking.
Does 1480 Mitchell St Fl 32209 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1480 Mitchell St Fl 32209 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1480 Mitchell St Fl 32209 have a pool?
No, 1480 Mitchell St Fl 32209 does not have a pool.
Does 1480 Mitchell St Fl 32209 have accessible units?
No, 1480 Mitchell St Fl 32209 does not have accessible units.
Does 1480 Mitchell St Fl 32209 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1480 Mitchell St Fl 32209 does not have units with dishwashers.
