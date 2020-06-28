All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated December 17 2019 at 7:24 AM

14709 GARDEN GATE DR

14709 Garden Gate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14709 Garden Gate Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32259

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
4 BR, 2.5 BA two story home in an A+ elementary school zone (Bartram Springs Elementary), amenity-packed neighborhood, and close to all the shopping, restaurants and places you'll go! Less than 10 minutes to Baptist South. Central location to Duval, Clay, and St. Johns daily commutes. The open to family room kitchen is adjacent to a sizable dining room, a flex room downstairs provides an ideal space for a play room or office, bonus loft upstairs makes for a great hangout or additional family room. Laundry room upstairs! Covered patio downstairs and a backyard to entertain and play in. Lawn care is included, so just move in, connect your utilities, and enjoy Bartram Park Preserve living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14709 GARDEN GATE DR have any available units?
14709 GARDEN GATE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 14709 GARDEN GATE DR have?
Some of 14709 GARDEN GATE DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14709 GARDEN GATE DR currently offering any rent specials?
14709 GARDEN GATE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14709 GARDEN GATE DR pet-friendly?
No, 14709 GARDEN GATE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 14709 GARDEN GATE DR offer parking?
Yes, 14709 GARDEN GATE DR offers parking.
Does 14709 GARDEN GATE DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14709 GARDEN GATE DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14709 GARDEN GATE DR have a pool?
Yes, 14709 GARDEN GATE DR has a pool.
Does 14709 GARDEN GATE DR have accessible units?
No, 14709 GARDEN GATE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 14709 GARDEN GATE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14709 GARDEN GATE DR has units with dishwashers.
