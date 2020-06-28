14709 GARDEN GATE DR

Amenities

4 BR, 2.5 BA two story home in an A+ elementary school zone (Bartram Springs Elementary), amenity-packed neighborhood, and close to all the shopping, restaurants and places you'll go! Less than 10 minutes to Baptist South. Central location to Duval, Clay, and St. Johns daily commutes. The open to family room kitchen is adjacent to a sizable dining room, a flex room downstairs provides an ideal space for a play room or office, bonus loft upstairs makes for a great hangout or additional family room. Laundry room upstairs! Covered patio downstairs and a backyard to entertain and play in. Lawn care is included, so just move in, connect your utilities, and enjoy Bartram Park Preserve living.