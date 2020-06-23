1466 Manotak Point Drive Unit 102

1466 Manotak Point Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32210 Hyde Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Manotak Oaks - Well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath ground floor condo in Manotak Oaks condominiums. Open floor plan, Newly Painted, updated kitchen, split bedrooms, patio off back of unit. Ready for move in on January 1st
(RLNE2658340)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
