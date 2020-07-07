All apartments in Jacksonville
1464 Belmonte Ave.
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

1464 Belmonte Ave.

1464 Belmonte Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1464 Belmonte Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32207
San Marco

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Cottage in San Marco available NOW! - Charming 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Cottage in San Marco available NOW! Totally remodeled downstairs home with unique wood accent walls! Gorgeous kitchen with granite counter tops, beautiful cabinets, and ceramic tile throughout! This unit features a gated entry with private walkway, Central HVAC, and extra storage space. The water/sewer, and laundry access is INCLUDED in the rent! Awesome location just steps away from a park, San Marco restaurants and the St. John's River views! All applicants must have good rental history and verifiable income of 3 times the rental amount to qualify. Call or text 904 945 6600 to schedule a tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1464 Belmonte Ave. have any available units?
1464 Belmonte Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1464 Belmonte Ave. have?
Some of 1464 Belmonte Ave.'s amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1464 Belmonte Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1464 Belmonte Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1464 Belmonte Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1464 Belmonte Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1464 Belmonte Ave. offer parking?
No, 1464 Belmonte Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 1464 Belmonte Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1464 Belmonte Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1464 Belmonte Ave. have a pool?
No, 1464 Belmonte Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1464 Belmonte Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1464 Belmonte Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1464 Belmonte Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1464 Belmonte Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

