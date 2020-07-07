1464 Belmonte Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Cottage in San Marco available NOW! - Charming 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Cottage in San Marco available NOW! Totally remodeled downstairs home with unique wood accent walls! Gorgeous kitchen with granite counter tops, beautiful cabinets, and ceramic tile throughout! This unit features a gated entry with private walkway, Central HVAC, and extra storage space. The water/sewer, and laundry access is INCLUDED in the rent! Awesome location just steps away from a park, San Marco restaurants and the St. John's River views! All applicants must have good rental history and verifiable income of 3 times the rental amount to qualify. Call or text 904 945 6600 to schedule a tour today!



(RLNE5800026)