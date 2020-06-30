14447 CHERRY LAKE DR W

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher parking stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool

* COMING SOON* Don't miss out on this two story 4BR/4BA home in Bartram Springs! This split bedroom floor plan with mother-in-law suite upstairs provides 3,034 sq ft of living space. Formal dining room, formal living room, gorgeous kitchen over-looking your huge living area. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, breakfast nook, gas range and cherry wood cabinets. This house has it all! Laundry room offers gas or electric dryer hook up and separate utility sink. Master Bedroom has tray ceiling, bay window and massive en suite. Dual vanity sink, garden tub, walk in closets and custom tiled stand up shower. Come see all Bartram Springs has to offer with a huge community pool, water slide, playground and more! Walking distance from Bartram Springs Elementary.