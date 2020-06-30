All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated April 13 2020 at 10:45 PM

14447 CHERRY LAKE DR W

14447 West Cherry Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14447 West Cherry Lake Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
* COMING SOON* Don't miss out on this two story 4BR/4BA home in Bartram Springs! This split bedroom floor plan with mother-in-law suite upstairs provides 3,034 sq ft of living space. Formal dining room, formal living room, gorgeous kitchen over-looking your huge living area. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, breakfast nook, gas range and cherry wood cabinets. This house has it all! Laundry room offers gas or electric dryer hook up and separate utility sink. Master Bedroom has tray ceiling, bay window and massive en suite. Dual vanity sink, garden tub, walk in closets and custom tiled stand up shower. Come see all Bartram Springs has to offer with a huge community pool, water slide, playground and more! Walking distance from Bartram Springs Elementary.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14447 CHERRY LAKE DR W have any available units?
14447 CHERRY LAKE DR W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 14447 CHERRY LAKE DR W have?
Some of 14447 CHERRY LAKE DR W's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14447 CHERRY LAKE DR W currently offering any rent specials?
14447 CHERRY LAKE DR W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14447 CHERRY LAKE DR W pet-friendly?
No, 14447 CHERRY LAKE DR W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 14447 CHERRY LAKE DR W offer parking?
Yes, 14447 CHERRY LAKE DR W offers parking.
Does 14447 CHERRY LAKE DR W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14447 CHERRY LAKE DR W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14447 CHERRY LAKE DR W have a pool?
Yes, 14447 CHERRY LAKE DR W has a pool.
Does 14447 CHERRY LAKE DR W have accessible units?
No, 14447 CHERRY LAKE DR W does not have accessible units.
Does 14447 CHERRY LAKE DR W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14447 CHERRY LAKE DR W has units with dishwashers.

