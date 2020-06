Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Beautiful home in the popular neighborhood of Isle of Palms. 3 bedroom/2 bath, Huge master bedroom. Open floor plan, recently renovated with granite counter tops and whirlpool stainless steel appliances. Washer and Dryer included in separate laundry room off the kitchen. Nice backyard with deck for those nice summer evenings. 1 car garage and extra storage shed in the backyard.