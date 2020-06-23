All apartments in Jacksonville
1441 Morgan Street

1441 Morgan Street · No Longer Available
Location

1441 Morgan Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
New Town

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE SOON and now accepting applications! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1441 Morgan Street have any available units?
1441 Morgan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1441 Morgan Street currently offering any rent specials?
1441 Morgan Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1441 Morgan Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1441 Morgan Street is pet friendly.
Does 1441 Morgan Street offer parking?
No, 1441 Morgan Street does not offer parking.
Does 1441 Morgan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1441 Morgan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1441 Morgan Street have a pool?
No, 1441 Morgan Street does not have a pool.
Does 1441 Morgan Street have accessible units?
No, 1441 Morgan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1441 Morgan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1441 Morgan Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1441 Morgan Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1441 Morgan Street does not have units with air conditioning.
