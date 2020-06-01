All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated February 12 2020 at 7:25 PM

1434 Summit Oaks Drive West

1434 Summit Oaks Drive West · No Longer Available
Location

1434 Summit Oaks Drive West, Jacksonville, FL 32221
Crystal Springs

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
dogs allowed
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1143254

Take $200 off your first months rent if you can move in by 01/31/2020. Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit. This 3/2 home features a 2 car garage, all wood blinds, vaulted ceilings with recessed lights and upgraded fans in all rooms. This home also has a big living room, an office area has a built in desk,a large master bath with his/her vanities and a garden tub and shower. There is a nice privacy fenced back yard, patio and wood deck in the back yard. It is located in the Crystal Creek Subdivision.

|Amenities: Cats ok,No dogs,Ceiling fans,Stainless steel appliances,Tile flooring,Attached 2 Car Garage,High Vaulted Ceilings,Carpet,Dishwasher,Microwave,Large backyard,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Fenced yard,Blinds
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1434 Summit Oaks Drive West have any available units?
1434 Summit Oaks Drive West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1434 Summit Oaks Drive West have?
Some of 1434 Summit Oaks Drive West's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1434 Summit Oaks Drive West currently offering any rent specials?
1434 Summit Oaks Drive West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1434 Summit Oaks Drive West pet-friendly?
Yes, 1434 Summit Oaks Drive West is pet friendly.
Does 1434 Summit Oaks Drive West offer parking?
Yes, 1434 Summit Oaks Drive West offers parking.
Does 1434 Summit Oaks Drive West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1434 Summit Oaks Drive West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1434 Summit Oaks Drive West have a pool?
No, 1434 Summit Oaks Drive West does not have a pool.
Does 1434 Summit Oaks Drive West have accessible units?
No, 1434 Summit Oaks Drive West does not have accessible units.
Does 1434 Summit Oaks Drive West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1434 Summit Oaks Drive West has units with dishwashers.

