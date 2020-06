Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

AVONDALE GARAGE APARTMENT FOR RENT. From 5 Points, Park Street west, right on Dancy Street to property on right. 1 bedroom, 1 bath, living room, eat-in kitchen (R/R/MW), separate office, CHA, W/D (as is) in garage with additional storage space, wood plank linoleum throughout, off street parking, approx. 560 sf. $800 sec dep, may consider small pet with NRPF, no smokers, 1 year lease. [OT lr] available 8/1.