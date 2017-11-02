All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 21 2019 at 1:33 PM

14268 Palmetto Springs St

14268 Palmetto Springs Street · No Longer Available
Location

14268 Palmetto Springs Street, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
volleyball court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0433e2503a ---- Professionally-managed house for rent in Bartram Springs community. -Spacious 5BR house with open floorplan -Over 3200 sq feet of living space -Combination Living Room, Dining Room -Open kitchen with raised upper cabinets and stainless appliances -Breakfast nook -Large Family room with fireplace and built-in shelving -Spacious master bathroom with separate vanity, garden tub, and walk-in shower -Master BR closet has custom built-in shelving -Multi-bedroom split for added privacy -Upstairs bonus room can be used as a 6th bedroom, and has separate half bath and dedicated HVAC -Covered, screened lanai overlooks backyard leading to preserve -Washer and dryer provided for convenience -3-car garage with ample wall shelving -Community pool, playground, fitness center, sports fields -Sorry, NO PETS ALLOWED -No smoking -INCLUDES LAWN SERVICE Please review the rental qualifications on our website prior to contacting us to schedule a showing. http://www.steponerealty.com/application-guidelines 12 month lease 10\' Ceilings 3 Car Garage Back Yard Basketball Courts Blinds Breakfast Nook Carpet Ceiling Fan Central Air Ceramic Tile City Water Club House Cul De Sac Dining In Living/Great Room Disposal Dryer Dual Vanity Electric Door Opener Electric Dryer Fence First Floor Bedroom First Floor Master Garage Garden Tub Gas Fireplace Gym / Excercise Room Ice Maker Internet Ready Island Laundry Room Living/Dining Room Combo Master Bedroom Outdoor Parking Patio Screened Pool Public Sewer Range Screened Porch Social Room Sprinkler Stall Shower Tennis Vaulted Ceilings Volleyball Walk In Closet(S) Washer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14268 Palmetto Springs St have any available units?
14268 Palmetto Springs St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 14268 Palmetto Springs St have?
Some of 14268 Palmetto Springs St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14268 Palmetto Springs St currently offering any rent specials?
14268 Palmetto Springs St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14268 Palmetto Springs St pet-friendly?
No, 14268 Palmetto Springs St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 14268 Palmetto Springs St offer parking?
Yes, 14268 Palmetto Springs St offers parking.
Does 14268 Palmetto Springs St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14268 Palmetto Springs St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14268 Palmetto Springs St have a pool?
Yes, 14268 Palmetto Springs St has a pool.
Does 14268 Palmetto Springs St have accessible units?
No, 14268 Palmetto Springs St does not have accessible units.
Does 14268 Palmetto Springs St have units with dishwashers?
No, 14268 Palmetto Springs St does not have units with dishwashers.

