14268 Palmetto Springs St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage internet access tennis court volleyball court

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0433e2503a ---- Professionally-managed house for rent in Bartram Springs community. -Spacious 5BR house with open floorplan -Over 3200 sq feet of living space -Combination Living Room, Dining Room -Open kitchen with raised upper cabinets and stainless appliances -Breakfast nook -Large Family room with fireplace and built-in shelving -Spacious master bathroom with separate vanity, garden tub, and walk-in shower -Master BR closet has custom built-in shelving -Multi-bedroom split for added privacy -Upstairs bonus room can be used as a 6th bedroom, and has separate half bath and dedicated HVAC -Covered, screened lanai overlooks backyard leading to preserve -Washer and dryer provided for convenience -3-car garage with ample wall shelving -Community pool, playground, fitness center, sports fields -Sorry, NO PETS ALLOWED -No smoking -INCLUDES LAWN SERVICE Please review the rental qualifications on our website prior to contacting us to schedule a showing. http://www.steponerealty.com/application-guidelines 12 month lease 10\' Ceilings 3 Car Garage Back Yard Basketball Courts Blinds Breakfast Nook Carpet Ceiling Fan Central Air Ceramic Tile City Water Club House Cul De Sac Dining In Living/Great Room Disposal Dryer Dual Vanity Electric Door Opener Electric Dryer Fence First Floor Bedroom First Floor Master Garage Garden Tub Gas Fireplace Gym / Excercise Room Ice Maker Internet Ready Island Laundry Room Living/Dining Room Combo Master Bedroom Outdoor Parking Patio Screened Pool Public Sewer Range Screened Porch Social Room Sprinkler Stall Shower Tennis Vaulted Ceilings Volleyball Walk In Closet(S) Washer