1425 Steele Street

ROOMS FOR RENT close to downtown JAX and Edward Waters College! Two rooms available for rent one has private bathroom going for $550.00. Rooms come furnished (if needed) with mini fridge, flat screen t.v., and full sized bed is provided if you do not have your own. Kitchen shared throughout, and bathroom shared with one other tenant. NO Couples PLEASE.Please have valid proof of Income and gainful employmentNo Criminal BackgroundNO DRUGS OR DRAMABank account preferred or must be able to make rent payments electronically (cashapp, venmo, paypal, or ACH auto pay) PET POLICY: Subject to breed restrictions, a $250 fee will be added at time of move in along with first months rent and security deposit. Fee is non-refundable. Hurry this property will go fast!!

