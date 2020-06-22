All apartments in Jacksonville
1425 Steele Street

1425 Steele Street · No Longer Available
Location

1425 Steele Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Mid-Westside

Amenities

pet friendly
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
ROOMS FOR RENT close to downtown JAX and Edward Waters College! Two rooms available for rent one has private bathroom going for $550.00. Rooms come furnished (if needed) with mini fridge, flat screen t.v., and full sized bed is provided if you do not have your own. Kitchen shared throughout, and bathroom shared with one other tenant. NO Couples PLEASE.Please have valid proof of Income and gainful employmentNo Criminal BackgroundNO DRUGS OR DRAMABank account preferred or must be able to make rent payments electronically (cashapp, venmo, paypal, or ACH auto pay) PET POLICY: Subject to breed restrictions, a $250 fee will be added at time of move in along with first months rent and security deposit. Fee is non-refundable. Hurry this property will go fast!!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1425 Steele Street have any available units?
1425 Steele Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1425 Steele Street currently offering any rent specials?
1425 Steele Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1425 Steele Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1425 Steele Street is pet friendly.
Does 1425 Steele Street offer parking?
No, 1425 Steele Street does not offer parking.
Does 1425 Steele Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1425 Steele Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1425 Steele Street have a pool?
No, 1425 Steele Street does not have a pool.
Does 1425 Steele Street have accessible units?
No, 1425 Steele Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1425 Steele Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1425 Steele Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1425 Steele Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1425 Steele Street does not have units with air conditioning.
