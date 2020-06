Amenities

Left side of duplex (#1425) on a quiet residential street, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, with living room, kitchen, and 2 storage sheds out back. Kitchen and bath updated. Unit has its own gated entrance, laundry room with washer/dryer and a huge fenced back yard. No carpet. This is a NON-SMOKING residence. No pets. No Service animals. Off-Street, Secure, Gated Parking. This is an attached home. Must apply online with background check. Online rent payment is required.