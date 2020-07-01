1419 PALM LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities

2 story home with functional spaces and at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac. Hideaway in commuter friendly neighborhood! Split plan. Laminate flooring in the family room. Carpet in other living areas. Bedroom/office has creek views from the second story! Washer/dryer provided; Exterior storage shed in the partially fenced back yard. At the end of this cul-de-sac is where you will want to live.