2 story home with functional spaces and at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac. Hideaway in commuter friendly neighborhood! Split plan. Laminate flooring in the family room. Carpet in other living areas. Bedroom/office has creek views from the second story! Washer/dryer provided; Exterior storage shed in the partially fenced back yard. At the end of this cul-de-sac is where you will want to live.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1419 PALM LN have any available units?
1419 PALM LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.