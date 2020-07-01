All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1419 PALM LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1419 PALM LN
Last updated December 6 2019 at 11:55 PM

1419 PALM LN

1419 Palm Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1419 Palm Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Hogan

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2 story home with functional spaces and at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac. Hideaway in commuter friendly neighborhood! Split plan. Laminate flooring in the family room. Carpet in other living areas. Bedroom/office has creek views from the second story! Washer/dryer provided; Exterior storage shed in the partially fenced back yard. At the end of this cul-de-sac is where you will want to live.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1419 PALM LN have any available units?
1419 PALM LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1419 PALM LN have?
Some of 1419 PALM LN's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1419 PALM LN currently offering any rent specials?
1419 PALM LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1419 PALM LN pet-friendly?
No, 1419 PALM LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1419 PALM LN offer parking?
No, 1419 PALM LN does not offer parking.
Does 1419 PALM LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1419 PALM LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1419 PALM LN have a pool?
No, 1419 PALM LN does not have a pool.
Does 1419 PALM LN have accessible units?
No, 1419 PALM LN does not have accessible units.
Does 1419 PALM LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1419 PALM LN has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fusion
8283 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Sola
8074 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
SOBA APARTMENTS
1444 Home Street
Jacksonville, FL 32207
St. Johns Forest
7925 Merrill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Terraces at Town Center
5140 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Enclave
13300 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Grove at Deerwood
8231 Princeton Square Blvd W
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Brookwood Club Apartments
1385 Brookwood Forest Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia