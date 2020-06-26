Amenities

14084 Pine Island Drive Available 08/01/19 Gorgeous 3/2/2 House with Stunning Marsh Front Views Inside & Out! Move in Ready 8/1/19! - Do not miss out on your chance to rent this newly renovated house offering remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances, sliding glass doors between kitchen and dining room that lead to a new side deck with great view of marshland (perfect for entertaining), new flooring in spacious living room with fireplace. Master bedroom is downstairs with beautiful views, walk in closet, double vanity in bathroom with walk in shower, & has private french doors that lead to downstairs patio. Upstairs has brand new carpet throughout and welcomes you in with a huge loft that has double french doors leading out to upstairs porch with more sensational views. 2nd & 3rd bedrooms are located upstairs along with 2nd full bathroom. There is a guest half bath downstairs.

House is located on cul-de-sac next to an empty lot giving you a very peaceful and natural setting. Lawn Service is included!



Move in ready 8/1/19



$2350.00 + $10 admin fee= $2360.00 per month



Sorry, no pets.



904-234-9696 Text or call Michelle NOW!



Michelle Sherrill

904-234-9696

Realtor



CenterBeam Real Estate

577 College St.

Jacksonville, FL 32204

www.centerbeamrealestate.com

904-701-3276



