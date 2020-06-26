All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 29 2019 at 9:55 AM

14084 Pine Island Drive

14084 Pine Island Drive
Location

14084 Pine Island Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32224
Holiday Harbors

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
14084 Pine Island Drive Available 08/01/19 Gorgeous 3/2/2 House with Stunning Marsh Front Views Inside & Out! Move in Ready 8/1/19! - Do not miss out on your chance to rent this newly renovated house offering remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances, sliding glass doors between kitchen and dining room that lead to a new side deck with great view of marshland (perfect for entertaining), new flooring in spacious living room with fireplace. Master bedroom is downstairs with beautiful views, walk in closet, double vanity in bathroom with walk in shower, & has private french doors that lead to downstairs patio. Upstairs has brand new carpet throughout and welcomes you in with a huge loft that has double french doors leading out to upstairs porch with more sensational views. 2nd & 3rd bedrooms are located upstairs along with 2nd full bathroom. There is a guest half bath downstairs.
House is located on cul-de-sac next to an empty lot giving you a very peaceful and natural setting. Lawn Service is included!

Move in ready 8/1/19

$2350.00 + $10 admin fee= $2360.00 per month

Sorry, no pets.

904-234-9696 Text or call Michelle NOW!

Michelle Sherrill
904-234-9696
Realtor

CenterBeam Real Estate
577 College St.
Jacksonville, FL 32204
www.centerbeamrealestate.com
904-701-3276

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4156315)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14084 Pine Island Drive have any available units?
14084 Pine Island Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 14084 Pine Island Drive have?
Some of 14084 Pine Island Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14084 Pine Island Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14084 Pine Island Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14084 Pine Island Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14084 Pine Island Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 14084 Pine Island Drive offer parking?
No, 14084 Pine Island Drive does not offer parking.
Does 14084 Pine Island Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14084 Pine Island Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14084 Pine Island Drive have a pool?
No, 14084 Pine Island Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14084 Pine Island Drive have accessible units?
No, 14084 Pine Island Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14084 Pine Island Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14084 Pine Island Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
