14067 REDROCK LAKE DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Wow, this Jacksonville, FL beauty in Eagles Hammock offers a large three bedroom, two bathroom home with 1,839 square feet of living space. The interior features a Living room, dining room and large eat in kitchen that opens up to a separate family room with vaulted ceilings and lots of natural light. The home also offers a split bedroom floor plan giving the Master suite a ton of privacy. The master bath has a relaxing tub, separate shower, his and her vanities and walk in closets. A laundry room off the kitchen and double car garage makes this the perfect home for you and your family. The Community amenities include a clubhouse, swimming pool and tennis court! Non aggressive pets will be considered. Make this your own as soon as you wish. It is available now.