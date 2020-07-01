All apartments in Jacksonville
14067 REDROCK LAKE DR
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:49 AM

14067 REDROCK LAKE DR

14067 Red Rock Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14067 Red Rock Lake Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32226
The Cape

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Wow, this Jacksonville, FL beauty in Eagles Hammock offers a large three bedroom, two bathroom home with 1,839 square feet of living space. The interior features a Living room, dining room and large eat in kitchen that opens up to a separate family room with vaulted ceilings and lots of natural light. The home also offers a split bedroom floor plan giving the Master suite a ton of privacy. The master bath has a relaxing tub, separate shower, his and her vanities and walk in closets. A laundry room off the kitchen and double car garage makes this the perfect home for you and your family. The Community amenities include a clubhouse, swimming pool and tennis court! Non aggressive pets will be considered. Make this your own as soon as you wish. It is available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14067 REDROCK LAKE DR have any available units?
14067 REDROCK LAKE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 14067 REDROCK LAKE DR have?
Some of 14067 REDROCK LAKE DR's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14067 REDROCK LAKE DR currently offering any rent specials?
14067 REDROCK LAKE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14067 REDROCK LAKE DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 14067 REDROCK LAKE DR is pet friendly.
Does 14067 REDROCK LAKE DR offer parking?
Yes, 14067 REDROCK LAKE DR offers parking.
Does 14067 REDROCK LAKE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14067 REDROCK LAKE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14067 REDROCK LAKE DR have a pool?
Yes, 14067 REDROCK LAKE DR has a pool.
Does 14067 REDROCK LAKE DR have accessible units?
No, 14067 REDROCK LAKE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 14067 REDROCK LAKE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14067 REDROCK LAKE DR has units with dishwashers.

