Move right in to this incredible Duval County home! This beauty boasts a bright and spacious floor plan and a gorgeous gourmet kitchen with breakfast bar, as well as a formal dining area that connects to the living room, creating a perfect space for entertaining family and friends. The master suite features raised ceilings, adding to the relaxing atmosphere. Treat yourself to a luxurious soak in the large master bath at the end of a long day! Catch some well-deserved R&R in the covered lanai while enjoying your favorite beverage. Host your next legendary summer event in the private fenced backyard. Located near Jacksonville International airport, with easy access to I-95, making quick work of your daily commute. Don't miss out on this incredible rental opportunity! Schedule your tour today!



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/14049-bradley-cove-rd ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.