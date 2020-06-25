All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14049 Bradley Cove Rd

14049 Bradley Cove Road · No Longer Available
Location

14049 Bradley Cove Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Pecan Park

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Move right in to this incredible Duval County home! This beauty boasts a bright and spacious floor plan and a gorgeous gourmet kitchen with breakfast bar, as well as a formal dining area that connects to the living room, creating a perfect space for entertaining family and friends. The master suite features raised ceilings, adding to the relaxing atmosphere. Treat yourself to a luxurious soak in the large master bath at the end of a long day! Catch some well-deserved R&R in the covered lanai while enjoying your favorite beverage. Host your next legendary summer event in the private fenced backyard. Located near Jacksonville International airport, with easy access to I-95, making quick work of your daily commute. Don't miss out on this incredible rental opportunity! Schedule your tour today!

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/14049-bradley-cove-rd ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14049 Bradley Cove Rd have any available units?
14049 Bradley Cove Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 14049 Bradley Cove Rd currently offering any rent specials?
14049 Bradley Cove Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14049 Bradley Cove Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 14049 Bradley Cove Rd is pet friendly.
Does 14049 Bradley Cove Rd offer parking?
No, 14049 Bradley Cove Rd does not offer parking.
Does 14049 Bradley Cove Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14049 Bradley Cove Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14049 Bradley Cove Rd have a pool?
No, 14049 Bradley Cove Rd does not have a pool.
Does 14049 Bradley Cove Rd have accessible units?
No, 14049 Bradley Cove Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 14049 Bradley Cove Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 14049 Bradley Cove Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14049 Bradley Cove Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 14049 Bradley Cove Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

