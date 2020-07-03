All apartments in Jacksonville
14040 Bradley Cove Rd

14040 Bradley Cove Road · No Longer Available
Location

14040 Bradley Cove Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Pecan Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
walk in closets
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
tennis court
More than just a home, this property offers you a lifestyle close to it all! Stay active in the Northcreek sub with basketball and tennis courts, a pool and gated storage for your boat, RV or trailer. You can walk to First Coast High School and Publix making daily life easy and you'll be minutes from River City Marketplace, the airport, Blount Island as well as Kingsbay and Mayport Naval Stations. Inside this one story home boasts a dramatic open floor plan where staying connected to family and friends is easy! You will love the 10' ceilings, fireplace, hardwood bamboo floors and the fenced backyard that backs to a wooded area for privacy with a view of the pond. The Master is truly a relaxing retreat with soaring trey ceilings, double walk in closets and a bathroom made for sharing with double sinks and a separate garden tub and shower stall. This home will go fast, schedule your private tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14040 Bradley Cove Rd have any available units?
14040 Bradley Cove Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 14040 Bradley Cove Rd have?
Some of 14040 Bradley Cove Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14040 Bradley Cove Rd currently offering any rent specials?
14040 Bradley Cove Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14040 Bradley Cove Rd pet-friendly?
No, 14040 Bradley Cove Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 14040 Bradley Cove Rd offer parking?
No, 14040 Bradley Cove Rd does not offer parking.
Does 14040 Bradley Cove Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14040 Bradley Cove Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14040 Bradley Cove Rd have a pool?
Yes, 14040 Bradley Cove Rd has a pool.
Does 14040 Bradley Cove Rd have accessible units?
No, 14040 Bradley Cove Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 14040 Bradley Cove Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 14040 Bradley Cove Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

