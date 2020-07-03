14040 Bradley Cove Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court pool tennis court

More than just a home, this property offers you a lifestyle close to it all! Stay active in the Northcreek sub with basketball and tennis courts, a pool and gated storage for your boat, RV or trailer. You can walk to First Coast High School and Publix making daily life easy and you'll be minutes from River City Marketplace, the airport, Blount Island as well as Kingsbay and Mayport Naval Stations. Inside this one story home boasts a dramatic open floor plan where staying connected to family and friends is easy! You will love the 10' ceilings, fireplace, hardwood bamboo floors and the fenced backyard that backs to a wooded area for privacy with a view of the pond. The Master is truly a relaxing retreat with soaring trey ceilings, double walk in closets and a bathroom made for sharing with double sinks and a separate garden tub and shower stall. This home will go fast, schedule your private tour today!