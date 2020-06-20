1397 KENDALL DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters stainless steel walk in closets bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

**AVAILABLE JULY 1st, 2020**Stunning Lennar home built in 2017 for rent in Mill Creek East!This 3 bedroom,2 bathroom home features over 1,700 sqft. of living space.Beautiful wood plank tile flooring throughout the dining room,kitchen & living room!Bedrooms have plush carpeting.Spacious living room with dinette area off the kitchen.Well appointed kitchen with tall 42' white cabinets,granite countertops,stainless steel appliances & beautiful tiled backsplash.Laundry room w/ washer/dryer included.Master bedroom is a great size and has a large walk-in closet.Cozy master bathroom w/ walk-in shower,garden tub & dual sinks.Nice 3 door glass slider leading out to the large screened-in covered pavered patio just off the living room.Enjoy the huge fenced in backyard with white vinyl privacy fenc