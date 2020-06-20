All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 22 2020 at 1:35 AM

1397 KENDALL DR

1397 Kendall Drive · (904) 349-1257
Location

1397 Kendall Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Regency

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1720 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
**AVAILABLE JULY 1st, 2020**Stunning Lennar home built in 2017 for rent in Mill Creek East!This 3 bedroom,2 bathroom home features over 1,700 sqft. of living space.Beautiful wood plank tile flooring throughout the dining room,kitchen & living room!Bedrooms have plush carpeting.Spacious living room with dinette area off the kitchen.Well appointed kitchen with tall 42' white cabinets,granite countertops,stainless steel appliances & beautiful tiled backsplash.Laundry room w/ washer/dryer included.Master bedroom is a great size and has a large walk-in closet.Cozy master bathroom w/ walk-in shower,garden tub & dual sinks.Nice 3 door glass slider leading out to the large screened-in covered pavered patio just off the living room.Enjoy the huge fenced in backyard with white vinyl privacy fenc

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1397 KENDALL DR have any available units?
1397 KENDALL DR has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1397 KENDALL DR have?
Some of 1397 KENDALL DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1397 KENDALL DR currently offering any rent specials?
1397 KENDALL DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1397 KENDALL DR pet-friendly?
No, 1397 KENDALL DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1397 KENDALL DR offer parking?
No, 1397 KENDALL DR does not offer parking.
Does 1397 KENDALL DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1397 KENDALL DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1397 KENDALL DR have a pool?
No, 1397 KENDALL DR does not have a pool.
Does 1397 KENDALL DR have accessible units?
No, 1397 KENDALL DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1397 KENDALL DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 1397 KENDALL DR does not have units with dishwashers.
