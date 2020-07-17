13961 Sandhill Crane Drive South

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

Looking for the perfect rental with the a great community atmosphere. Look no further than this perfect home for entertaining. 4 bedrooms with and office. Large living room and Dinning room with amazing sunset views over the pond. You will not be disappointed in this pristine home with new carpet throughout and title in the wet areas. Don't miss out on this home, it won't last long. Short commute to Mayport Naval Station, beach and shopping.



Property does NOT allow any pets. Tenants are responsible for all utilities including Electric, water, and sewer. Applications can be filled out at www.904rents.com or you can schedule a showing here Showings can also be scheduled at this link: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/eraheavenerrealty. A minimum preferred credit score of 600 and at least three and a half times the rent is required in monthly income. Income needs to be verified as well as an employment and background check is required. No evictions and no felonies is a requirement. Contact Matt Miller with ERA Real Estate for more information at matty@mattysells.com.



This property is a self showing property please follow instructions given. Please make sure the property is secure and the key is back inside the lockbox when you leave. Avoid scammers, do not send money or bitcoin to anyone you haven't met in person. This property is monitored by camera, if you see anything please report to Matt Miller @ 904-786-3456. Applications can be found at www.904rents.com