Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
13961 Sandhill Crane Drive South
Last updated July 17 2020 at 12:10 AM

13961 Sandhill Crane Drive South

13961 Sandhill Crane Drive South · No Longer Available
Location

13961 Sandhill Crane Drive South, Jacksonville, FL 32224
Atlantic Highlands

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Looking for the perfect rental with the a great community atmosphere. Look no further than this perfect home for entertaining. 4 bedrooms with and office. Large living room and Dinning room with amazing sunset views over the pond. You will not be disappointed in this pristine home with new carpet throughout and title in the wet areas. Don't miss out on this home, it won't last long. Short commute to Mayport Naval Station, beach and shopping.

Property does NOT allow any pets. Tenants are responsible for all utilities including Electric, water, and sewer. Applications can be filled out at www.904rents.com or you can schedule a showing here Showings can also be scheduled at this link: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/eraheavenerrealty. A minimum preferred credit score of 600 and at least three and a half times the rent is required in monthly income. Income needs to be verified as well as an employment and background check is required. No evictions and no felonies is a requirement. Contact Matt Miller with ERA Real Estate for more information at matty@mattysells.com.

This property is a self showing property please follow instructions given. Please make sure the property is secure and the key is back inside the lockbox when you leave. Avoid scammers, do not send money or bitcoin to anyone you haven't met in person. This property is monitored by camera, if you see anything please report to Matt Miller @ 904-786-3456. Applications can be found at www.904rents.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13961 Sandhill Crane Drive South have any available units?
13961 Sandhill Crane Drive South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 13961 Sandhill Crane Drive South have?
Some of 13961 Sandhill Crane Drive South's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13961 Sandhill Crane Drive South currently offering any rent specials?
13961 Sandhill Crane Drive South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13961 Sandhill Crane Drive South pet-friendly?
No, 13961 Sandhill Crane Drive South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 13961 Sandhill Crane Drive South offer parking?
No, 13961 Sandhill Crane Drive South does not offer parking.
Does 13961 Sandhill Crane Drive South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13961 Sandhill Crane Drive South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13961 Sandhill Crane Drive South have a pool?
No, 13961 Sandhill Crane Drive South does not have a pool.
Does 13961 Sandhill Crane Drive South have accessible units?
No, 13961 Sandhill Crane Drive South does not have accessible units.
Does 13961 Sandhill Crane Drive South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13961 Sandhill Crane Drive South has units with dishwashers.
