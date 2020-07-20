All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 13952 Nations Eagle Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
13952 Nations Eagle Lane
Last updated May 16 2019 at 9:46 AM

13952 Nations Eagle Lane

13952 Nations Eagle Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

13952 Nations Eagle Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32226
The Cape

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
13952 Nations Eagle Lane Available 06/01/19 Adorable, Well Maintained Eagle Hammock Home - Spacious four bedroom home is perfect for any family! Large foyer entry opens to the family room, office space off of foyer and formal dining area too. Kitchen over looks breakfast nook and the beautiful backyard with a pond.
Split floor plan, master is in back rear with large en suite. Laundry is the hall (washer and dryer stay) with two other bedrooms. Covered Patio is perfect for you to enjoy your morning coffee with a view! Close to major highways, shopping, and dining. Schedule your showing today!

(RLNE4875331)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13952 Nations Eagle Lane have any available units?
13952 Nations Eagle Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 13952 Nations Eagle Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13952 Nations Eagle Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13952 Nations Eagle Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 13952 Nations Eagle Lane is pet friendly.
Does 13952 Nations Eagle Lane offer parking?
No, 13952 Nations Eagle Lane does not offer parking.
Does 13952 Nations Eagle Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13952 Nations Eagle Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13952 Nations Eagle Lane have a pool?
No, 13952 Nations Eagle Lane does not have a pool.
Does 13952 Nations Eagle Lane have accessible units?
No, 13952 Nations Eagle Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13952 Nations Eagle Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 13952 Nations Eagle Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13952 Nations Eagle Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 13952 Nations Eagle Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Best Cities for Families 2019
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Links at Windsor Parke
13700 Sutton Park Dr N
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Oaks at Normandy
7777 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32221
Arelia James Island
10880 Angelfish Way
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Hacienda Club
8685 Baymeadows Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Cabana Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Vue at Baymeadows
8335 Freedom Crossing Trl
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Fountains at Deerwood
7816 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Crescent Ridge
2001 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Apartments with ParkingJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia