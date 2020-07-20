Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

13952 Nations Eagle Lane Available 06/01/19 Adorable, Well Maintained Eagle Hammock Home - Spacious four bedroom home is perfect for any family! Large foyer entry opens to the family room, office space off of foyer and formal dining area too. Kitchen over looks breakfast nook and the beautiful backyard with a pond.

Split floor plan, master is in back rear with large en suite. Laundry is the hall (washer and dryer stay) with two other bedrooms. Covered Patio is perfect for you to enjoy your morning coffee with a view! Close to major highways, shopping, and dining. Schedule your showing today!



(RLNE4875331)