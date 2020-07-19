All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 13916 FISH EAGLE DR E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
13916 FISH EAGLE DR E
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13916 FISH EAGLE DR E

13916 Fish Eagle Dr E · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

13916 Fish Eagle Dr E, Jacksonville, FL 32226
The Cape

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
garage
A must see with a THREE CAR GARAGE! Beautiful design details throughout this entire home featuring four bedrooms, two baths, additional flex room, formal dining area, expansive family room with cozy fireplace, expanded bathroom vanities with luxurious upgrades, bay window in the Owner suite, lighting and fan upgrades throughout, large laundry room with cabinet storage and ample space for all the backpacks and storage needs. Gourmet kitchen featuring 42'' cabinets, stainless appliances, upgraded counter tops and breakfast room. Ready to relax, unwind and enjoy the cooler temps? Your own private screened lanai overlooking the pond is waiting for you! Community pool, sports courts, playground, social events! Call for your tour .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13916 FISH EAGLE DR E have any available units?
13916 FISH EAGLE DR E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 13916 FISH EAGLE DR E have?
Some of 13916 FISH EAGLE DR E's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13916 FISH EAGLE DR E currently offering any rent specials?
13916 FISH EAGLE DR E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13916 FISH EAGLE DR E pet-friendly?
No, 13916 FISH EAGLE DR E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 13916 FISH EAGLE DR E offer parking?
Yes, 13916 FISH EAGLE DR E offers parking.
Does 13916 FISH EAGLE DR E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13916 FISH EAGLE DR E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13916 FISH EAGLE DR E have a pool?
Yes, 13916 FISH EAGLE DR E has a pool.
Does 13916 FISH EAGLE DR E have accessible units?
No, 13916 FISH EAGLE DR E does not have accessible units.
Does 13916 FISH EAGLE DR E have units with dishwashers?
No, 13916 FISH EAGLE DR E does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Find a Sublet
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mezza
11701 Palm Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
5 Thousand Town
5000 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The Palms at 2800
2800 University Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Magnolia Village
1620 Bartram Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Courtney Meadows
7820 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Bay Club
9009 Western Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deerwood Park Apartments
4435 Touchton Road
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Avenue Royale
7635 Timberlin Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Apartments with ParkingJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia