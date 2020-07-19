13916 FISH EAGLE DR E

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry playground pool garage

A must see with a THREE CAR GARAGE! Beautiful design details throughout this entire home featuring four bedrooms, two baths, additional flex room, formal dining area, expansive family room with cozy fireplace, expanded bathroom vanities with luxurious upgrades, bay window in the Owner suite, lighting and fan upgrades throughout, large laundry room with cabinet storage and ample space for all the backpacks and storage needs. Gourmet kitchen featuring 42'' cabinets, stainless appliances, upgraded counter tops and breakfast room. Ready to relax, unwind and enjoy the cooler temps? Your own private screened lanai overlooking the pond is waiting for you! Community pool, sports courts, playground, social events! Call for your tour .