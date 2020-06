Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard elevator parking garage

Stunning Waterfront Townhome which offers balconies on each level and a PRIVATE gated courtyard. This 4 bedroom beauty also has 3 full bathrooms and a half bath located in the dining/living level. Elevator. 2 Car Garage. 50' Boat Slip Available via Harbortown Marina and is just outside AT ADDITIONAL COST TO MONTHLY RENT- inquire for details! Indoor Cats Only OR Small Dogs that will have Soft Paws on during the tenancy ONLY (wooden staircase), at owner discretion.