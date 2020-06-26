13852 Malachi Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated hot tub bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities hot tub

Spacious single story home that’s flooded with natural light and ready to become your home sweet home! Soak up the sun on the patio in the large fully fenced backyard and relax knowing that year round lawn care is included in the rent. Retreat to the master suite featuring a full bathroom with soaking tub, double vanity, and standing shower so you can get the spa experience without leaving the comfort of your home! Easy maintenance tile flooring throughout all main areas makes cleaning a breeze so you have more time to spend on the things that matter most. Conveniently located in a quiet neighborhood with easy access to beaches, shopping, downtown and more you can get anywhere you need to go with less stress. Fully equipped with updated appliances and mounted TV with surround sound, the only thing missing is you! Schedule a showing today!