13852 Malachi Ct
Last updated December 5 2019 at 12:01 AM

13852 Malachi Ct

13852 Malachi Ct · No Longer Available
Location

13852 Malachi Ct, Jacksonville, FL 32224
Golden Glades-The Woods

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
hot tub
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
hot tub
Spacious single story home that’s flooded with natural light and ready to become your home sweet home! Soak up the sun on the patio in the large fully fenced backyard and relax knowing that year round lawn care is included in the rent. Retreat to the master suite featuring a full bathroom with soaking tub, double vanity, and standing shower so you can get the spa experience without leaving the comfort of your home! Easy maintenance tile flooring throughout all main areas makes cleaning a breeze so you have more time to spend on the things that matter most. Conveniently located in a quiet neighborhood with easy access to beaches, shopping, downtown and more you can get anywhere you need to go with less stress. Fully equipped with updated appliances and mounted TV with surround sound, the only thing missing is you! Schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13852 Malachi Ct have any available units?
13852 Malachi Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 13852 Malachi Ct have?
Some of 13852 Malachi Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13852 Malachi Ct currently offering any rent specials?
13852 Malachi Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13852 Malachi Ct pet-friendly?
No, 13852 Malachi Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 13852 Malachi Ct offer parking?
No, 13852 Malachi Ct does not offer parking.
Does 13852 Malachi Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13852 Malachi Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13852 Malachi Ct have a pool?
No, 13852 Malachi Ct does not have a pool.
Does 13852 Malachi Ct have accessible units?
No, 13852 Malachi Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 13852 Malachi Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 13852 Malachi Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
