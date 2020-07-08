Rent Calculator
13848 HERONS LANDING WAY
Last updated May 26 2020 at 11:35 PM
13848 HERONS LANDING WAY
13848 Herons Landing Way
·
No Longer Available
Location
13848 Herons Landing Way, Jacksonville, FL 32224
Beach Haven
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully remodeled spacious unit. Wood floors, granite counters, 1-car garage, W & D,gated community, great location. $40.00 gate remote, $30.00 amenities card. $55.00 application fee, $75.00 lease prep fee.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13848 HERONS LANDING WAY have any available units?
13848 HERONS LANDING WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 13848 HERONS LANDING WAY have?
Some of 13848 HERONS LANDING WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 13848 HERONS LANDING WAY currently offering any rent specials?
13848 HERONS LANDING WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13848 HERONS LANDING WAY pet-friendly?
No, 13848 HERONS LANDING WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 13848 HERONS LANDING WAY offer parking?
Yes, 13848 HERONS LANDING WAY offers parking.
Does 13848 HERONS LANDING WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13848 HERONS LANDING WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13848 HERONS LANDING WAY have a pool?
No, 13848 HERONS LANDING WAY does not have a pool.
Does 13848 HERONS LANDING WAY have accessible units?
No, 13848 HERONS LANDING WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 13848 HERONS LANDING WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13848 HERONS LANDING WAY has units with dishwashers.
