13818 Longs Landing Road East

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities gym playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

Fabulous opportunity to live on the marsh with stunning views of the boats going by on the intracoastal waterway. you can put in a kayak and paddle out in the marsh and waterway. take advantage of the wildlife play in your backyard. this home has four bedrooms down and a fifth/large bonus room upstairs, beautifully updated 3 1/2 bathrooms with marble and quartz countertops. this cul-de-sac home has a side-entry two-car garage. 2 zoned a/c. screened salt water pool and spa. recent renovations include new roof, ac units, baths and hardwood floors. in gated queens harbour with lots of trees, community pool, fitness center, tennis and playground, close to beaches. washer and dryer as well as lawn and pool maintenance are included. small pets are negotiable.

