All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 13818 Longs Landing Road East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
13818 Longs Landing Road East
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13818 Longs Landing Road East

13818 Longs Landing Road East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

13818 Longs Landing Road East, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Girvin

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Fabulous opportunity to live on the marsh with stunning views of the boats going by on the intracoastal waterway. you can put in a kayak and paddle out in the marsh and waterway. take advantage of the wildlife play in your backyard. this home has four bedrooms down and a fifth/large bonus room upstairs, beautifully updated 3 1/2 bathrooms with marble and quartz countertops. this cul-de-sac home has a side-entry two-car garage. 2 zoned a/c. screened salt water pool and spa. recent renovations include new roof, ac units, baths and hardwood floors. in gated queens harbour with lots of trees, community pool, fitness center, tennis and playground, close to beaches. washer and dryer as well as lawn and pool maintenance are included. small pets are negotiable.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13818 Longs Landing Road East have any available units?
13818 Longs Landing Road East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 13818 Longs Landing Road East have?
Some of 13818 Longs Landing Road East's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13818 Longs Landing Road East currently offering any rent specials?
13818 Longs Landing Road East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13818 Longs Landing Road East pet-friendly?
Yes, 13818 Longs Landing Road East is pet friendly.
Does 13818 Longs Landing Road East offer parking?
Yes, 13818 Longs Landing Road East offers parking.
Does 13818 Longs Landing Road East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13818 Longs Landing Road East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13818 Longs Landing Road East have a pool?
Yes, 13818 Longs Landing Road East has a pool.
Does 13818 Longs Landing Road East have accessible units?
No, 13818 Longs Landing Road East does not have accessible units.
Does 13818 Longs Landing Road East have units with dishwashers?
No, 13818 Longs Landing Road East does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Beach on Kernan
12193 Kernan Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Volaris West Kernan
12517 Beach Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32246
5 Thousand Town
5000 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Pickwick Apartments
3580 Pall Mall Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Serotina Lake Apartments
4295 Sunbeam Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Views at Harbortown
14030 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Bell Riverside
2054 Riverside Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Cue Luxury Living
13504 Citicards Way
Jacksonville, FL 32258

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia