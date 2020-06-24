All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 13810 Sutton Park Drive #1221.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
13810 Sutton Park Drive #1221
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13810 Sutton Park Drive #1221

13810 N Sutton Park Dr 1221 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

13810 N Sutton Park Dr 1221, Jacksonville, FL 32224

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
walk in closets
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
13810 Sutton Park Drive #1221 Available 05/15/19 2BR 2BA Rental Condo - Prestigious Grand Reserve - Gated Community, Vaulted Ceilings, Sunroom, Walk In Closets, Washer/Dryer - This Comfy 2 Bedroom 2 Full Bath 2nd floor Condo Offers open concept living, vaulted ceilings, lots of counter space in the kitchen and bar seating. Additional space offered as a sun room that is a great for work or play with lots of natural light. Upscale neutral colors throughout.

The Jack and Jill bath has entry from hallway which allows privacy for the guest bedroom. The master bath has a spacious walk in shower and huge walk-in closet. All rooms come with a ceiling fan. Washer and dryer are included. You'll be happy to come home and pull into one of your 2 designated parking spaces.

It is just a short ride from the Town Center, beaches, and University of North Florida. It has tile in the kitchen and carpeting throughout. The community offers fitness center, pool, volley ball court, and tennis courts. This unit has a storage room and two assigned parking spots.

Watch the full video tour here: http://youtu.be/ZKE8fR0ynPs

*$10 Filter Maintenance Fee Applies
*$12.50 Liability Insurance Fee Applies

6282 Dupont Station Ct E, #3 Jacksonville, FL 32217

HOA Registration and Fees may be applicable - please ask Agent.

Applications can be completed online and are first come first serve: https://pmpapply.com/applications/criteria/2658843_4041792

Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:
https://pmpapply.com/property/jacksonville

Showings must be scheduled 24 hours in advance. Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

*$10 Filter Maintenance Fee Applies
*$12.50 Liability Insurance Fee Applies

All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition

Call 904-520-4283 or 888-392-3525 to see this property.
http://www.JacksonvilePropertyManagementPros.com.

Selling or Renting your home with Property Management Pros.com, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2719183)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13810 Sutton Park Drive #1221 have any available units?
13810 Sutton Park Drive #1221 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 13810 Sutton Park Drive #1221 have?
Some of 13810 Sutton Park Drive #1221's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13810 Sutton Park Drive #1221 currently offering any rent specials?
13810 Sutton Park Drive #1221 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13810 Sutton Park Drive #1221 pet-friendly?
No, 13810 Sutton Park Drive #1221 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 13810 Sutton Park Drive #1221 offer parking?
Yes, 13810 Sutton Park Drive #1221 offers parking.
Does 13810 Sutton Park Drive #1221 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13810 Sutton Park Drive #1221 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13810 Sutton Park Drive #1221 have a pool?
Yes, 13810 Sutton Park Drive #1221 has a pool.
Does 13810 Sutton Park Drive #1221 have accessible units?
No, 13810 Sutton Park Drive #1221 does not have accessible units.
Does 13810 Sutton Park Drive #1221 have units with dishwashers?
No, 13810 Sutton Park Drive #1221 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bainbridge Town Center East
5000 Kernan Boulevard South
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Integra River Run
14050 Integra Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Paradise Island
7651 Paradise Island Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
San Marco Village
2166 Dunsford Ter
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Century Deerwood Park
8450 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
St. Johns Forest
7925 Merrill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Ortega Village
4754 Ortega Hills Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Antlers
8433 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia