13810 Sutton Park Drive #1221 Available 05/15/19 2BR 2BA Rental Condo - Prestigious Grand Reserve - Gated Community, Vaulted Ceilings, Sunroom, Walk In Closets, Washer/Dryer - This Comfy 2 Bedroom 2 Full Bath 2nd floor Condo Offers open concept living, vaulted ceilings, lots of counter space in the kitchen and bar seating. Additional space offered as a sun room that is a great for work or play with lots of natural light. Upscale neutral colors throughout.



The Jack and Jill bath has entry from hallway which allows privacy for the guest bedroom. The master bath has a spacious walk in shower and huge walk-in closet. All rooms come with a ceiling fan. Washer and dryer are included. You'll be happy to come home and pull into one of your 2 designated parking spaces.



It is just a short ride from the Town Center, beaches, and University of North Florida. It has tile in the kitchen and carpeting throughout. The community offers fitness center, pool, volley ball court, and tennis courts. This unit has a storage room and two assigned parking spots.



Watch the full video tour here: http://youtu.be/ZKE8fR0ynPs



6282 Dupont Station Ct E, #3 Jacksonville, FL 32217



HOA Registration and Fees may be applicable - please ask Agent.



All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition



No Pets Allowed



