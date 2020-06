Amenities

patio / balcony pool fireplace microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Immaculate 3/2 in highly desired Eagles Hammock. This beauty features formal dining/living space plus an open concept kitchen/living space. From the super high ceilings to the fireplace, to the back patio in your fenced in yard, this home has plenty of SPACE! MOVE IN DATE IS JULY 15TH