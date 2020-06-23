1374 AZALEA DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful well maintained updated home in the sought after Historic Riverside/Avondale community. Well laid out floor plan with spacious rooms,hardwood and tile flooring, lots of windows for natural light, fenced in yard, manual lift two car garage, beautiful updated kitchen with granite counter tops and SS appliances, tankless water heater, water softener, outdoor entertaining area with wood deck and brick paver patio, enclosed sunroom with lots of windows. Tucked away on a quiet street. Includes all appliances (W/D), lawn care and exterior pest control. Located just minutes from 5 Points and Riverside Drive. Boone Park is within walking distance & offers outdoor recreation and walking/jogging paths. Walking distance to Pine Grove Deli. Don't let this one slip away!!!!