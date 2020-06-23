All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1374 AZALEA DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1374 AZALEA DR
Last updated May 14 2019 at 2:13 AM

1374 AZALEA DR

1374 Azalea Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Avondale
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1374 Azalea Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Avondale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful well maintained updated home in the sought after Historic Riverside/Avondale community. Well laid out floor plan with spacious rooms,hardwood and tile flooring, lots of windows for natural light, fenced in yard, manual lift two car garage, beautiful updated kitchen with granite counter tops and SS appliances, tankless water heater, water softener, outdoor entertaining area with wood deck and brick paver patio, enclosed sunroom with lots of windows. Tucked away on a quiet street. Includes all appliances (W/D), lawn care and exterior pest control. Located just minutes from 5 Points and Riverside Drive. Boone Park is within walking distance & offers outdoor recreation and walking/jogging paths. Walking distance to Pine Grove Deli. Don't let this one slip away!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1374 AZALEA DR have any available units?
1374 AZALEA DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1374 AZALEA DR have?
Some of 1374 AZALEA DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1374 AZALEA DR currently offering any rent specials?
1374 AZALEA DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1374 AZALEA DR pet-friendly?
No, 1374 AZALEA DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1374 AZALEA DR offer parking?
Yes, 1374 AZALEA DR offers parking.
Does 1374 AZALEA DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1374 AZALEA DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1374 AZALEA DR have a pool?
No, 1374 AZALEA DR does not have a pool.
Does 1374 AZALEA DR have accessible units?
No, 1374 AZALEA DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1374 AZALEA DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1374 AZALEA DR has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Best Cities for Families 2019
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gran Bay Apartment Homes
13444 Gran Bay Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32258
The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments
11247 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32223
Elements of Belle Rive
10010 Belle Rive Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
The Residences at Barnett
112 West Adams Street
Jacksonville, FL 32202
Canyon Square
8030 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Terraces at Town Center
5140 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Antlers
8433 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia