Amenities

new construction

Unit Amenities Property Amenities new construction

Be the first to call this fabulous house a home! New construction with 4 bedrooms, 3 fulls baths, open kitchen, and covered lanai. Open floor plan with large family room and separate dining area. Irrigation system. Close to the beaches, Mayo Clinic, Mayport, UNF, and St Johns Town Center.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.