13711 SAXON LAKE DR

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Exquisite estate home with lap pool in beautiful Queens Harbor Yacht and CC! Over-sized private, peaceful and tropical lot that backs up to the gorgeous preserve. Built with suburb quality by one of our areas finest builders! Home features fine finishes around every corner with 5 bedrooms, 5 full baths, office, separate formal dining, two story living room, loft with balcony and huge bonus room. Generous downstairs owners retreat with trey ceiling, preserve views and patio access. Spacious master bath area with large walk in glass shower, double shower heads, dual vanities, custom stone and tile. Well equipped kitchen with gas cooktop, stone counters, breakfast bar and nook with tranquil views. Loft and bonus room areas provide many possibilities.