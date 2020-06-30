All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 137 CANDLEBARK DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
137 CANDLEBARK DR
Last updated April 3 2020 at 9:38 AM

137 CANDLEBARK DR

137 Candlebark Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
East Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

137 Candlebark Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32225
East Arlington

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
**AVAILABLE NOW**Spacious 2 story home in Waterleaf for rent! This 6 bedroom, 4 bathroom home boasts over 3,500 sq. ft.! Upon entering the home there is a open formal living room and formal dining room. Well appointed kitchen with tall 42' cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. High end Samsung refrigerator and double oven. Wood floors throughout the downstairs. Oversize master bedroom on the first floor. Master bathroom has dual sinks, garden tub and walk-in shower. Loft area upstairs as well. Five more guest bedrooms located upstairs. Two bedrooms share a Jack-n-Jill bathroom. Large covered patio with extended patio off the back. Nice size fenced in backyard. Waterleaf offers wonderful amenities such as a large pool with splash area and a children's playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 137 CANDLEBARK DR have any available units?
137 CANDLEBARK DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 137 CANDLEBARK DR have?
Some of 137 CANDLEBARK DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 137 CANDLEBARK DR currently offering any rent specials?
137 CANDLEBARK DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 137 CANDLEBARK DR pet-friendly?
No, 137 CANDLEBARK DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 137 CANDLEBARK DR offer parking?
No, 137 CANDLEBARK DR does not offer parking.
Does 137 CANDLEBARK DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 137 CANDLEBARK DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 137 CANDLEBARK DR have a pool?
Yes, 137 CANDLEBARK DR has a pool.
Does 137 CANDLEBARK DR have accessible units?
No, 137 CANDLEBARK DR does not have accessible units.
Does 137 CANDLEBARK DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 137 CANDLEBARK DR does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

JTB
8876 A.C. Skinner Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Brooklyn Riverside
100 Magnolia St
Jacksonville, FL 32204
St. Johns Plantation
7595 Baymeadows Cir W
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Summerwind Apartments
5262 Timuquana Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Views at Harbortown
14030 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Shore House Apartment Homes
401 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Timucuan Lakeside at Town Center
10135 Gate Pkwy N
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Coventry Park Apartments
6650 Corporate Center Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32216

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia