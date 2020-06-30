137 CANDLEBARK DR

Amenities

**AVAILABLE NOW**Spacious 2 story home in Waterleaf for rent! This 6 bedroom, 4 bathroom home boasts over 3,500 sq. ft.! Upon entering the home there is a open formal living room and formal dining room. Well appointed kitchen with tall 42' cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. High end Samsung refrigerator and double oven. Wood floors throughout the downstairs. Oversize master bedroom on the first floor. Master bathroom has dual sinks, garden tub and walk-in shower. Loft area upstairs as well. Five more guest bedrooms located upstairs. Two bedrooms share a Jack-n-Jill bathroom. Large covered patio with extended patio off the back. Nice size fenced in backyard. Waterleaf offers wonderful amenities such as a large pool with splash area and a children's playground.