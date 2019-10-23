13672 Devan Lee Drive E

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pool

NORTHSIDE'S FINEST! - Northside's Finest! As you open the door to this lovely ranch style home you are faced with countless ways to decorate this unique 3 bed 2 bath floorplan that offers an office and over 2000 square feet worth of space to furnish. The wide open splendid kitchen makes it enjoyable to cook and entertain guest all at the same time since you have 4 rooms in 1. Amazing backsplash, stainless steel appliances and hardwoods that look painted on the floor. Oversize master suite with dual sinks and a separate shower and tub. Step out on the HUGE covered patio to sip on a cup of coffee as you relax to the water and quietness this community brings. Close to River City Marketplace, both hwys and even a tiger farm. MOVE IN DATE is AUGUST 7TH



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4138114)