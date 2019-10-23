All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:50 AM

13672 Devan Lee Drive E

13672 E Devan Lee Dr · No Longer Available
Location

13672 E Devan Lee Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32226
The Cape

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
NORTHSIDE'S FINEST! - Northside's Finest! As you open the door to this lovely ranch style home you are faced with countless ways to decorate this unique 3 bed 2 bath floorplan that offers an office and over 2000 square feet worth of space to furnish. The wide open splendid kitchen makes it enjoyable to cook and entertain guest all at the same time since you have 4 rooms in 1. Amazing backsplash, stainless steel appliances and hardwoods that look painted on the floor. Oversize master suite with dual sinks and a separate shower and tub. Step out on the HUGE covered patio to sip on a cup of coffee as you relax to the water and quietness this community brings. Close to River City Marketplace, both hwys and even a tiger farm. MOVE IN DATE is AUGUST 7TH

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4138114)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13672 Devan Lee Drive E have any available units?
13672 Devan Lee Drive E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 13672 Devan Lee Drive E currently offering any rent specials?
13672 Devan Lee Drive E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13672 Devan Lee Drive E pet-friendly?
No, 13672 Devan Lee Drive E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 13672 Devan Lee Drive E offer parking?
No, 13672 Devan Lee Drive E does not offer parking.
Does 13672 Devan Lee Drive E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13672 Devan Lee Drive E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13672 Devan Lee Drive E have a pool?
Yes, 13672 Devan Lee Drive E has a pool.
Does 13672 Devan Lee Drive E have accessible units?
No, 13672 Devan Lee Drive E does not have accessible units.
Does 13672 Devan Lee Drive E have units with dishwashers?
No, 13672 Devan Lee Drive E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13672 Devan Lee Drive E have units with air conditioning?
No, 13672 Devan Lee Drive E does not have units with air conditioning.
