Last updated September 30 2019 at 6:50 PM

13663 CANOE CT

13663 Canoe Court · No Longer Available
Location

13663 Canoe Court, Jacksonville, FL 32226
The Cape

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Quiet cul-de-sac location in popular Victoria Lakes with community pool, clubhouse and play ground amenities. Open floor plan with living or flex/office room off foyer. Formal dining area, plus kitchen eating area. Vaulted Family room overlooks covered lanai with lake views. Laminated wood floors in living area for easy care. New Carpets and paint. Ceramic tile in kitchen and bathrooms. 2 car Garage with storage shelves. Master bedroom has views of lake, his and her closets, garden tub and large shower. Ceiling fans through out house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13663 CANOE CT have any available units?
13663 CANOE CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 13663 CANOE CT have?
Some of 13663 CANOE CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13663 CANOE CT currently offering any rent specials?
13663 CANOE CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13663 CANOE CT pet-friendly?
No, 13663 CANOE CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 13663 CANOE CT offer parking?
Yes, 13663 CANOE CT offers parking.
Does 13663 CANOE CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13663 CANOE CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13663 CANOE CT have a pool?
Yes, 13663 CANOE CT has a pool.
Does 13663 CANOE CT have accessible units?
No, 13663 CANOE CT does not have accessible units.
Does 13663 CANOE CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13663 CANOE CT has units with dishwashers.
