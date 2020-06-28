13663 CANOE CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage

Quiet cul-de-sac location in popular Victoria Lakes with community pool, clubhouse and play ground amenities. Open floor plan with living or flex/office room off foyer. Formal dining area, plus kitchen eating area. Vaulted Family room overlooks covered lanai with lake views. Laminated wood floors in living area for easy care. New Carpets and paint. Ceramic tile in kitchen and bathrooms. 2 car Garage with storage shelves. Master bedroom has views of lake, his and her closets, garden tub and large shower. Ceiling fans through out house.