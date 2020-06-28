All apartments in Jacksonville
1359 West 31st Street - 1

1359 West 31st Street · No Longer Available
Location

1359 West 31st Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
29th and Chase

Amenities

carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
parking
Call (904) 601-0788..Multi-Family Property Completely Renovated is available for immediate rental! UNIT 1 (Front) 3/2 rents for $800plus 45% elect+water. Shared parking & backyard. There is 1 electric meter for the entire duplex, bill will be split each month, your portion will be 45%. Tenants pays utilities and take care of lawn. Deposit same as rent.
SECTION 8 IS NOT ALLOWED at this time

Call Orlando at (904) 601-0788, to schedule a tour today!

We have other properties....
https://managementjax.managebuilding.com/

Online Application
https://managementjax.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1359 West 31st Street - 1 have any available units?
1359 West 31st Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1359 West 31st Street - 1 have?
Some of 1359 West 31st Street - 1's amenities include carport, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1359 West 31st Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1359 West 31st Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1359 West 31st Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1359 West 31st Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1359 West 31st Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1359 West 31st Street - 1 offers parking.
Does 1359 West 31st Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1359 West 31st Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1359 West 31st Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 1359 West 31st Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1359 West 31st Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1359 West 31st Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1359 West 31st Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1359 West 31st Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
