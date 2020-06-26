All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated July 12 2019 at 11:18 AM

13517 Otway Road A

13517 Otway Rd · No Longer Available
Location

13517 Otway Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Golden Glades-The Woods

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
some paid utils
microwave
range
oven
950 SQ FT DUPLEX - 1BDRM / 1BATH NEAR MAYO CLINIC - Property Id: 52663

This unit is perfect for anyone looking for a quiet 1 bedroom rental. Large kitchen, HUGE walk-in shower and tile floor throughout the entire space. Nestled in a quiet neighborhood this property offers exceptional privacy! Electric, Water, Sewer, Garbage, Lawn Care, Parking all included.

Great location for professionals working at Mayo Clinic, Mayport Naval Station & Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Call or Text today to set up a viewing! 904-316-4555
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/52663p
Property Id 52663

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5017453)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13517 Otway Road A have any available units?
13517 Otway Road A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 13517 Otway Road A have?
Some of 13517 Otway Road A's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13517 Otway Road A currently offering any rent specials?
13517 Otway Road A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13517 Otway Road A pet-friendly?
No, 13517 Otway Road A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 13517 Otway Road A offer parking?
Yes, 13517 Otway Road A offers parking.
Does 13517 Otway Road A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13517 Otway Road A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13517 Otway Road A have a pool?
No, 13517 Otway Road A does not have a pool.
Does 13517 Otway Road A have accessible units?
No, 13517 Otway Road A does not have accessible units.
Does 13517 Otway Road A have units with dishwashers?
No, 13517 Otway Road A does not have units with dishwashers.
