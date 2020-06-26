13517 Otway Road A

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

950 SQ FT DUPLEX - 1BDRM / 1BATH NEAR MAYO CLINIC - Property Id: 52663



This unit is perfect for anyone looking for a quiet 1 bedroom rental. Large kitchen, HUGE walk-in shower and tile floor throughout the entire space. Nestled in a quiet neighborhood this property offers exceptional privacy! Electric, Water, Sewer, Garbage, Lawn Care, Parking all included.



Great location for professionals working at Mayo Clinic, Mayport Naval Station & Federal Bureau of Investigation.



Call or Text today to set up a viewing! 904-316-4555

No Pets Allowed



