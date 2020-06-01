13412 Avery Park Ln

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony new construction walk in closets air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities new construction

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9f113f30bd ---- CLICK THE 3D VIRTUAL TOUR!!!! New Construction Home for Rent! - Beautiful newly constructed home located in KB\'s Avery Park now available! This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home features an open concept floor plan. Master bedroom has a large walk in closet, duel sink quartz vanity, and walk in shower. Large sliding glass door lets in great natural light leads to a patio perfect for entertaining! Community is new and may not GPS. Use Avery Park KB Homes as a google search. Home is minutes from River City Marketplace and conveniently located near I-95 and 295. Professionally Managed by One Realty Property Management (onerealtypm.com)