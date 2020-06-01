All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 28 2019

13412 Avery Park Ln

13412 Avery Park Ln · No Longer Available
Location

13412 Avery Park Ln, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Jamestown

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
new construction
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9f113f30bd ---- CLICK THE 3D VIRTUAL TOUR!!!! New Construction Home for Rent! - Beautiful newly constructed home located in KB\'s Avery Park now available! This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home features an open concept floor plan. Master bedroom has a large walk in closet, duel sink quartz vanity, and walk in shower. Large sliding glass door lets in great natural light leads to a patio perfect for entertaining! Community is new and may not GPS. Use Avery Park KB Homes as a google search. Home is minutes from River City Marketplace and conveniently located near I-95 and 295. Professionally Managed by One Realty Property Management (onerealtypm.com)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13412 Avery Park Ln have any available units?
13412 Avery Park Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 13412 Avery Park Ln have?
Some of 13412 Avery Park Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13412 Avery Park Ln currently offering any rent specials?
13412 Avery Park Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13412 Avery Park Ln pet-friendly?
No, 13412 Avery Park Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 13412 Avery Park Ln offer parking?
No, 13412 Avery Park Ln does not offer parking.
Does 13412 Avery Park Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13412 Avery Park Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13412 Avery Park Ln have a pool?
No, 13412 Avery Park Ln does not have a pool.
Does 13412 Avery Park Ln have accessible units?
No, 13412 Avery Park Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 13412 Avery Park Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 13412 Avery Park Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
