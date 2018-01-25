All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated December 19 2019 at 6:02 AM

13386 DEVAN LEE DR E

13386 Devan Lee Dr E · No Longer Available
Location

13386 Devan Lee Dr E, Jacksonville, FL 32226
The Cape

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Don't miss out on the wonderful 4BR/3.5 Bath/ 3 Car Garage Home. This home is in a new neighborhood just 5 years old, spacious Very large open kitchen with granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, 42'' cabinets and a large food prep island and a cozy breakfast nook with tons of natural light. Recessed lighting and knockdown ceilings throughout makes this home very bright. Master bedroom is on the first floor with large walk in closets and beautiful tray ceiling. Huge master bathroom with garden tub. Downstairs also has an office space that can be used as a den or extra living space. Very large bedrooms, huge laundry room. This home won't last long for rent, don't miss out! Close location to Food, Shopping & More!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13386 DEVAN LEE DR E have any available units?
13386 DEVAN LEE DR E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 13386 DEVAN LEE DR E have?
Some of 13386 DEVAN LEE DR E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13386 DEVAN LEE DR E currently offering any rent specials?
13386 DEVAN LEE DR E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13386 DEVAN LEE DR E pet-friendly?
No, 13386 DEVAN LEE DR E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 13386 DEVAN LEE DR E offer parking?
Yes, 13386 DEVAN LEE DR E offers parking.
Does 13386 DEVAN LEE DR E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13386 DEVAN LEE DR E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13386 DEVAN LEE DR E have a pool?
Yes, 13386 DEVAN LEE DR E has a pool.
Does 13386 DEVAN LEE DR E have accessible units?
No, 13386 DEVAN LEE DR E does not have accessible units.
Does 13386 DEVAN LEE DR E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13386 DEVAN LEE DR E has units with dishwashers.

