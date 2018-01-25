13386 DEVAN LEE DR E

Amenities

Don't miss out on the wonderful 4BR/3.5 Bath/ 3 Car Garage Home. This home is in a new neighborhood just 5 years old, spacious Very large open kitchen with granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, 42'' cabinets and a large food prep island and a cozy breakfast nook with tons of natural light. Recessed lighting and knockdown ceilings throughout makes this home very bright. Master bedroom is on the first floor with large walk in closets and beautiful tray ceiling. Huge master bathroom with garden tub. Downstairs also has an office space that can be used as a den or extra living space. Very large bedrooms, huge laundry room. This home won't last long for rent, don't miss out! Close location to Food, Shopping & More!