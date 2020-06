Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Great location with a huge lot, well maintained, fenced in yard. House has been painted throughout. Lots of updates and technological features, such as smart a/c & heat. Nice open floor plan with fireplace, large pantry, and eat in kitchen. Living room backs up to covered patio that has a nice view of the pergola that is luscious with muscadine vines! Quiet neighborhood, convenient to Riverside, Avondale, and downtown! Washer/ Dryer in unit, comes with all lawn maintenance equipment.